Owatonna man dies in two-vehicle collision Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol says 58-year-old Mark Douglas Johnson was driving eastbound on County Road 16 when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck going northbound on County Road 57 in the Mantorville township.
Johnson was the only person in his vehicle, the three occupants of the pickup were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident report says all persons involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.