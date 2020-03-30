President of Martin Luther College diagnosed with COVID-19

President of Martin Luther College diagnosed with COVID-19
The president of Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Mark Zarling, has tested positive and is hospitalized with COVID-19 (Source: Martin Luther College)
By Mitch Keegan | March 30, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:13 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The President of Martin Luther College in New Ulm has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the college’s website, President Mark Zarling was diagnosed positive for COVID 19 Monday and is being treated in a nearby emergency facility.

The college says when Zarling’s symptoms were identified as possible signs of coronavirus, all who were in prolonged contact with him were put on a 14-day quarantine on March 24.

Last week, the college began working on distancing learning plans that will last through the remainder of the semester.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.