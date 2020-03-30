President of Martin Luther College diagnosed with COVID-19

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The President of Martin Luther College in New Ulm has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the college’s website, President Mark Zarling was diagnosed positive for COVID 19 Monday and is being treated in a nearby emergency facility.
The college says when Zarling’s symptoms were identified as possible signs of coronavirus, all who were in prolonged contact with him were put on a 14-day quarantine on March 24.
Last week, the college began working on distancing learning plans that will last through the remainder of the semester.
