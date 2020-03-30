Social Distancing: Going outside is encouraged for physical, mental health but take precautions

(KEYC) — Nicer weather upon us means many are active outdoors. However, some may wonder if it’s safe to do so amid social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic.
While it is not advised to meet up with people who are not already living with you, the Minnesota Department of Health says going outside for a walk, run or bike ride can be good for your physical and mental health as long as you stay at least six feet away from people.
In addition, in a release sent on Monday, the City of Mankato stated that while playground equipment and access to the pedestrian trail on South View Drive are temporarily closed, parks themselves will remain open.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.