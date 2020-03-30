“Swipe it Forward” movement aims to support local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have closed their doors while other services adapt in an effort to stay afloat.
In response, Natasha Weis of River Valley Women magazine, wanted to do something to help support local businesses.
“I kept thinking about what could I do to help businesses see the light in a time that feels really dark. And it just so happened that I was talking to a friend that had donated to a business that he liked going to a lot and I thought that is a great idea,” said Weis.
Weis launched the “Swipe it Forward” movement. A Facebook page encouraging the community to swipe ahead at businesses in the Greater Mankato area, whether that be through donations, tips or simply giving them business at this time.
“So we know we are going to be doing businesses in the community and supporting the people we know and love and so why not swipe ahead and do it now. We know we are going to eat at a certain restaurant throughout the year, get our hair done, purchase outfits from a boutique, why not just give that money ahead of time to at least keep the doors open or stay afloat till we get through this craziness," Weis continued.
In addition the page serves as a place for businesses to link their services and post what they are still or are now offering...such as delivery, curbside takeout, gift certificates and more.
