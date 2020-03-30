Tornado damages apartment building, farms in eastern Iowa

A tornado that was spotted in Oelwein, Iowa, tore off part of the wall of a 12-unit apartment building and damaged the siding of a second building in the complex. (Source: Faye Stewart/Facebook)
By Associated Press | March 30, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:49 PM

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — Severe storms damaged an apartment building and several farm buildings and homes in northeast Iowa Saturday night.

Brief Tornado near Rhodes Iowa - 4:26 PM March 28, 2020

Video of a brief tornado just south of Rhodes, Iowa in Jasper County. Video courtesy of storm chaser Carter Nelson. The tornado occurred around 4:26 PM and was on the ground for less than a minute.

Posted by US National Weather Service Des Moines Iowa on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Oelwein police said no serious injuries were reported.

In southeast Iowa, Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said at least six farms were damaged by a tornado near Sherrill, Iowa.

The storm also destroyed multiple farm buildings and damaged at least two houses north of Potosi, Wisconsin, Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said.

We have completed a preliminary damage survey for the tornadoes on March 28, 2020. This information is preliminary and...

Posted by US National Weather Service Des Moines Iowa on Monday, March 30, 2020

