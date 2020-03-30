Walz: State working to create models to protect medical supply demand

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In his daily briefing conference on COVID-19 in Minnesota, Governor Walz said Monday that the state is working to create plans to address the immediate need for medical supplies for healthcare providers.
The state is working to create short and longterm plans to first address the immediate stockpile and then forecast models to protect current and future demand.
“We will have them when the time comes, but this is one of the leading problems that we articulated all along,” Walz said during the press conference. “Especially when it comes to ventilators and especially when it comes to the PPE with the frontline folks. So we have them today, but it is a continuous situation and we’re continuing to ramp up acquisition of them.”
Some of those supplies are also tapped from the nation’s strategic stockpile which Walz says the state is working with to secure those additional resources.
Walz’s full briefing from Monday, March 30, can be found below.
