Aussie Peppers cancel 2020 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Aussie Peppers announce the cancellation of their 2020 season.
The pro softball team plays in Mankato as part of the National Pro Fastpitch league, which says the restrictions on international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to plan for a timeline of sending Australian athletes overseas to compete.
The Aussie Peppers were scheduled to lead off their second season in Mankato on June 2. Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be getting an email with refund instructions.
