Authorities: 1 killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — A person riding a motorcycle in Blue Earth County died Tuesday when he collided with a truck that was pulling a trailer.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched at 3:19 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Blue Earth County Road 5, just north of Mankato.
Authorities say that the motorcycle rider was traveling south on the road when they collided with a northbound truck that was pulling a trailer near the intersection of 231st Lane.
The name of the motorcycle rider is being withheld pending family notification.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Additional responding agencies included the Minnesota State Patrol, Mankato Department of Public Safety — Police, Eagle Lake Police Department, Kasota Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
