Churches offering Easter mass online, scheduled to reopen day after

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Area churches are scheduled to reopen to the public for services on April 13, but that also happens to be the day after Easter celebrations.
Many churches in the area have adapted by offering their services online including the Diocese of New Ulm which will pre-record and air their Easter mass on their Facebook page.
Church-goers are encouraged to reach out and contact their own parishes to see what kind of services are being offered on Easter Sunday.
“The parishes are all different. Some of the parishes I’m sure will use their Facebook pages, some might use YouTube so people, especially Catholics should check with their local parishes to find out what their clergy are doing or what their parishes might be doing to offer during both the holy weekend and Easter,” says Father Aaron Johanneck, the Director of the Office of Worship for the Diocese of New Ulm.
Some churches are still offering services such as confession or live streaming on YouTube.
