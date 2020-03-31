The difference between a Shelf Cloud and a Wall Cloud

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shelf cloud is a long wedge shape cloud that forms on the leading edge of a squall line or multi-cluster storm system. They often stretch for miles across the sky and may have finger (non rotating) like clouds reaching toward the ground. Shelf clouds form as cold air within the storm rushes out lifting warm moist air ahead of the storm. As that warm air lifts it condenses and a shelf cloud forms. What you will experience as a shelf cloud moves towards you is first heavy winds and then rain and hail. The main threat with a shelf cloud is severe damaging winds. Although rare sometimes small tornadoes can occur on the leading edge. Example of shelf clouds can be found below.