Fairmont Public Schools begin interactive learning

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — At one point Monday morning, the line to pick up food and school materials at Fairmont Elementary School was blocks long.
“The administrative team, their faculty and support staff have really put together a great plan where parents can come in, drive-in, and we’re checking them off as they are picking up curriculum materials,” said Superintendent Joseph Brown Sr. “It’s our way to do weekly attendance.”
This is unprecedented territory.
There really isn't a time like this in modern education where kids have been told to not come to school and that remote learning will be used.
Ideal? Maybe not. That isn't stopping Fairmont Public Schools from making the best out of the situation.
“I was looking at some of this information going home to the kids and it’s really good stuff,” said Brown. “Now, in all honestly would it be better to be here and have a teacher in front of them? Absolutely. However, we have to do what we can to protect lives. Especially here in Martin County, where we have had a number of COVID-19 cases.”
Distance learning presents a number of challenges for rural school districts.
Brown hopes this event puts a spotlight on one issue that the area would like to not have to think about any longer than they already have.
“We live in a part of the state of Minnesota that doesn’t have broadband internet at all places,” explained Brown. “There are some places along the southern border down by the Ceylon area that it’s even hard to get a cell phone signal. So once again, it’s a reminder to the state that if we are going to be One Minnesota, then we need to get broadband, even in the rural areas.”
The Fairmont School District provided Chromebooks to those in the district who did not have a computer and even bought internet routers for families with no internet.
