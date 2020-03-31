Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — What began as a search for missing children in a local lake, ended with their mother being charged for DWI.
Just after 9 p.m. Friday, authorities in Mountain Lake were called about a distraught woman saying her children were in Mountain Lake near the fishing pier off of Golf Course Road.
Local crews searched the water extensively, but found no children.
Authorities say they later determined the 24-year-old woman from Fairmont was possibly having a medical emergency and was confused about her children’s whereabouts.
She was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was later charged with a DWI.
