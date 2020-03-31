Final day to participate in Highway 60 survey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is your last chance to take part in an online survey regarding the Highway 60 corridor in Windom.
The survey is part of a transportation study being conducted by The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Windom. They’re looking to address the current and future needs in three areas of Highway 60. Officials will take the data from the online survey to propose design alternatives from April through August. They hope to agree on one design by this fall.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.