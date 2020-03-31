Governor Walz signs two new executive orders to address COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Tim Walz signing two new executive orders today to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Kelsey Barchenger | March 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 11:58 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed two new executive orders today to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first, allows first responders on the front lines of combatting the virus to maintain their licenses during the peacetime emergency.

The second, allows the medical cannabis program to continue safely serving Minnesotans. That means any patient can request a temporary caregiver so they can send someone to pick up medication on their behalf. It allows medical cannabis patients to utilize curbside delivery and telephone pharmacist consultations.

