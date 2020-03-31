Healthcare coalition preparing for surge in cases, identifying alternative care sites

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Healthcare Coalition is preparing for a potential surge in cases related to COVID-19 in southern Minnesota.
Since holding their press conference on March 13 announcing their initial plans, the South Central Healthcare Coalition is preparing for a potential peak in cases related to COVID-19.
“So what we’re seeing for healthcare providers, primarily hospitals, is looking at their surge capacity - internal surge - how do we get additional beds and staff to take care of these patients,” says Eric Weller, South Central Healthcare Coalition coordinator.
Using data from the outbreak in China, the coalition and many other healthcare experts estimate that 15 percent of cases will experience severe symptoms with five percent of those needing hospitalization and one to two percent of those needing admittance to an ICU.
Like many hospitals, those within this region are preparing to transform unused operating rooms or even conference rooms into spaces that could accommodate care.
“What we really want to do is keep patients within hospitals or on the healthcare campus and not move to what I would call an alternative care site where we would have really austere care. So it’s really about keeping those patients on campus and how do we make space and how do we increase staff,” says Weller.
In case hospitals can no longer handle all of the cases, the Coalition is considering existing buildings like college dormitories or other places that could accommodate a field hospital.
“We’ll be submitting some locations probably in the next week or two and really to look at what some of those places might be and see if they’re economically available, and how we transform them into a medical setting working with the National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers,” says Weller.
Weller says south-central Minnesota contains a conglomerate of medical facilities standing by to treat patients for when they need care.
“It doesn’t matter what necessarily what organization you are with, but how do we all come together to be successful in taking care of these patients should they and when they arrive on our doorstep,” says Weller.
The search for potential alternative care sites began after the governor issued a directive stating these sites need to be identified in accordance with planning procedures.
