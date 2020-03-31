Josh Turner set to perform at 2020 Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — The Clay County Fair announced Tuesday that Josh Turner will be performing at the 2020 Clay County Fair at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Turner will be joined by special guest Dillion Carmichael as part of the SRG Concert Series in the Sleep Number Grandstand.
Tickets for this show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3. Ticket prices range from $25 for general admission bleacher seating to $35 for general admission stage front seating. Reserved Grandstand seating is also available for $30 per ticket.
Tickets will be available online at MidWestTix.com or by phone at (515) 244-2771.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will not be available to purchase in person at the Events Center Box Office at this time.
