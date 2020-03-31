Managing kids’ screen time during distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota schools are kicking off distance learning this week, with the expectation it will continue until at least may fourth.
For kids that means learning online while also connecting socially with friends through the internet which adds up to a lot of time looking at electronics.
So how much screen time is too much?
Heather Geerts from Zumbro Valley Heath Center says there's no strict limit on screen time during this period, but asks parents to use their best judgement to balance how much virtual interaction their kids should have.
“As you increase the screen time do it in a way that's meaningful, do it in a way that has structure and do it in a way that really benefits that social and emotional growth for that child,” says Geerts.
As to whether or not students will see their classrooms again this year, Governor Tim Walz says the answer may not be apparent until well into April.
