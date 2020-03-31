Mankato Area Public Schools begin distant learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -School’s back in session for K-12 students attending Mankato Area Public Schools, but for now, remotely.
Tuesday, March 31st marked the first official day of distant learning, as students and staff social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tim Walz executive stay-at-home order.
For students and staff in the Mankato Area School District it may feel like entering uncharted waters. However school officials ensure educators have prepared for the new type of learning.
“Our K-5 learners are engaged in 15 days of what we have coined with either old school or analog learning where teachers have prepared packets for those students to be working through at home. While our 6-12 learners are in engaged in online platforms of learning by way of the one to one and chrome books," said Mankato Area Public School’s Director of teaching and learning, Marti Sievek.
The district also ensures accessibility for the technology needed.
“We are making sure that all our students have access to resources they need via internet or at our entry elementary levels mobile devices that they can use,” continued Sievek.
And that teachers will maintain regular communication with families.
In addition meals for students will continue to be offered.
“The way it works we have eight strategically located sites, we are using our schools and some other places where families can drive up and pick up a bag of food and the bag food consists of a lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day," said Mankato Area Public School’s Director of businesses services, Tom Sager.
Drive through pick-up services are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is not required and a child does not need to be present during the time of meal pickup.
Drop off sites listed below:
🔹Franklin Elementary School, 1000 North Broad Street, Mankato (door 6 near off of Broad Street)
🔹Monroe Elementary School, 441 Monroe Avenue,
🔹North Mankato (door 1 on Monroe Avenue)
🔹Hoover Elementary School, 1524 Hoover Drive,
🔹North Mankato (door 12 in the bus loop)
🔹Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 East Main Street, Mankato (door 14 in the bus loop)
🔹East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, Mankato (door 20 in the bus lane behind the school)
🔹West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive, Mankato (door 17 in the south/staff parking lot)
Drop off sites are also available in Eagle Lake and Madison Lake. For more information you can keep updated at Mankato Area Public School’s Facebook page.
Since beginning the mobilized food program the district has served over 15 thousand meals.
Emergency childcare options continue to be available and schooling will be provided for those attending.
Currently distant learning is scheduled to be in place until Thursday, April 30th.
