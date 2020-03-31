Mankato Area Public Schools to transition lunch pick-up from Kennedy to Rosa Parks Elementary School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Monday that lunch pick-up services will begin at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Tuesday, March 31.
School officials say that pick-up services will transition from Kennedy Elementary School to Rosa Parks Elementary School to help with efficiency.
Families who are in need of assistance to access MAPS’ nutrition program are asked to complete this form, which is also found below.
The other sites that are available for the services, which are listed below, remain the same. Services will continue to be offered at these locations for students 18 and under.
All pick-up services (drive-thru or walk) are available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
- All Saints Church, 605 Fourth Street, Madison Lake (north parking lot across street from church, just off of Highway 60)
- Eagle Lake Elementary School, 500 Le Sueur Ave, Eagle Lake, (door 2r in front of school)
- Franklin Elementary School, 1000 North Broad Street, Mankato (door 6 near off of Broad Street)
- Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 East Main Street, Mankato (through March 31)
- Monroe Elementary School, 441 Monroe Avenue, North Mankato (door 1 on Monroe Avenue)
- Hoover Elementary School, 1524 Hoover Drive, North Mankato (door 12 in the bus loop)
- Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1001 Heron Drive, Mankato (door 3 parent pick up/drop off loop)
- East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, Mankato (door 20 in the bus lane behind the school)
- West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive, Mankato (door 17 in the south/staff parking lot)
