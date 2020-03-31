Mankato Family YMCA to host blood drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Family YMCA announced Monday night that it will be hosting a blood drive on April 7.
The blood drive will take place between 12 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
The American Red Cross is in desperate need or all types of blood and platelets, and Mankato Family YMCA Executive Director John Kind is working closely to make sure the Red Cross gets the blood that it needs, while also meeting all safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a building that is ideal, with enough space to ensure social distancing continues to happen," Kind said.
The blood drive at the Mankato Family YMCA is open to the public.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering “YMCAKATO” as the sponsor code.
