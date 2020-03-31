MDH: 12 total deaths tied to COVID-19, 629 positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports two more have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 12. There are now 629 positive cases, and 288 of those have recovered.
As of Tuesday, 56 people are hospitalized, with 24 of them in the ICU. 112 patients total have had to be hospitalized. 288 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total number of tests conducted is 19,780.
Updated March 31, 2020
- Total positive: 629
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 288
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 19,780
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,104
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 11,676
- Deaths: 12
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 112
- Hospitalized as of today: 56
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 26
Officials in Iowa are reporting 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six deaths.
