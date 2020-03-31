Minnesota spring motorcycle training courses canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center announced the cancellation of all motorcycle training courses statewide through June 1.
The change comes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Those that have registered for a course will be contacted by the training site for refund or rescheduling information.
Once training courses resume, officials say class sizes will be limited to eight students instead of 12. Instructors will also sanitize the motorcycles after each course.
