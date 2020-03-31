Minnesota State’s Hastings named finalist for Spencer Penrose Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Men’s Hockey Head Coach Mike Hastings was named one of nine finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award Tuesday.
The award is annually presented to the Division I Men’s Hockey Coach of the Year by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).
The award winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 7.
During the 2019-20 season, Hastings led the Mavericks to a record of 31-5-2 and the WCHA regular-season championship.
The team also produced the WCHA Player of the Year (Marc Michaelis), WCHA Goaltender of the Year (Dryden McKay) and the WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year (Edwin Hookenson).
Michaelis would go on to sign with the Vancouver Canucks of the NHL after the NCAA announced that the 2020 Men’s Hockey Championship would be canceled due to the coronavirus, while teammate Connor Mackey signed with the Calgary Flames.
During Hastings’ eight-year career at Minnesota State, he has guided the program to a record of 214-85-23, which totals to a winning percentage of 70%. In addition, no other college hockey program has won more games during that span.
Hastings was named the Spencer Penrose Award winner for the 2014-15 season.
