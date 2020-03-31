Minnesota’s Carr says he’ll enter NBA draft, not hire agent

Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Minnesota 72-67. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Source: Darron Cummings)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sophomore point guard Marcus Carr says he will declare his early entry for the NBA draft.

Carr made the announcement in a post on his Instagram account.

He will not sign with an agent, in order to maintain his college eligibility.

Carr has played just one season for the Gophers. He had to sit out in 2018-19 following his transfer from Pittsburgh.

Carr averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 36.8 minutes.

He combined with Daniel Oturu for half of the team’s scoring. Oturu recently announced he would enter the NBA draft.

