MnDOT seeks public input on Highway 22, 99, 169 intersections in St. Peter

FILE — The intersection of Highway 22 and 169 in St. Peter, Minnesota, has seen 106 crashed in the last 10 years. (KEYC News Now Photo, File) (Source: Holly Bernstein)
By Jake Rinehart | March 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:30 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on proposed design concepts for a construction project in 2023 that includes the intersections of Minnesota Highway 22 and U.S. Interstate 169 and 169 and Minnesota Highway 99 on the south side of St. Peter.

Due to Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home Executive Order, the previously scheduled in-person open house will be conducted online.

With that, the public is invited to participate in an online meeting at 5 p.m. on April 9.

At the time of the event, anyone interested in participating is encouraged to visit the GoToMeeting web link to join the call.

[ CLICK HERE to join the meeting at the scheduled start time ]

During the meeting, MnDOT staff will be giving a presentation that explains the different concepts being considered for the intersections.

The concepts being considered include dual left-turn lanes, roundabouts, signalized R-cuts and a hybrid dual left-turn with an R-cut. The concept illustrations are available for viewing in the document below.

Also during the meeting, attendees will be able to type questions in the live chat for staff to answer once their presentation has concluded.

Those unable to attend the online meeting on April 9 will still be able to access a recording of the meeting, along with a meeting transcript and contacts for providing feedback on MnDOT’s project website.

[ CLICK HERE to access the project website ]

MnDOT officials say that community input, along with continued conversations with St. Peter city staff and city council, will be taken into consideration during MnDOT’s decision-making process on selecting a final design layout.

