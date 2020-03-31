Resources available for apartment tenants amid COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rent is due on Wednesday, April 1, for many who live in apartments or other rented properties in the area.
Amid COVID-19, many might be worried about how they are going to pay the bills.
Gov. Tim Walz recently signed an executive order suspending evictions for those unable to make ends meet.
The order clarifies that tenants who can continue to pay rent should continue to do so.
This in part helps landlords continue to run their business and keep their staff employed.
Local company Atwood Management encourages renters to find resources as close to the county level as possible.
“Resources are constantly evolving. It seems like every day we’re hearing of new people able to collect income and collect resources for people," broker and owner Matthew Atwood said.
A full list of resources can found by visiting Atwood Management’s website.
