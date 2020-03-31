Virtual learning websites crash on first day of distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first day of distance learning didn’t exactly go off without a hitch for many districts. A few of the online school programs that many schools rely on for virtual learning crashed yesterday, kicking some students out of their servers. On an official website for Schoology, messages read:
“We are aware some users are experiencing degraded service when accessing Schoology. They also cited some users experiencing load errors, which they were working to resolve. In our area, the Waseca School District posted on social media, saying Schoology and See-Saw had some issues but they seemed to resolve.”
The Waseca School District posted on social media, saying Schoology and See-Saw had some issues but they seemed to resolve. As of Tuesday, the site says all systems are operating normally.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.