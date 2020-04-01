April is National Volunteer Month and your help is needed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National volunteer month starts tomorrow and in these times, everyone needs a little help.
As of today, organizations in our area such as the American Red Cross, ECHO Food Shelf and LSS Meals need volunteers even as more people continue to step up to help.
The United Way asks all those who can safely volunteer to help volunteer at blood drives, package or deliver food, or assemble meals and deliver food to seniors.
April is National Volunteer Month and details on how you can help can be found at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/needs.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.