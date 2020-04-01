Chiropractors to stay open to offer alternative care during COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To help take the strain off the healthcare community, some local chiropractors are staying open during this time to do their part in fighting COVID-19.
Chiropractic offices are being encouraged to stay open if they can, to provide alternative care for painful conditions they can treat in their offices.
“If every chiropractic office in the state were to close today, if each office saw just a handful of patients, we’re talking thousands of patients that would have to go in the medical system, rather than being taken care of by us. so a lot of doctors across the state are choosing to stay open at this time to help take care of those needs,” says Dr. Cuong Huyh from Discovery Chiropractic.
At Discover Chiropractic they are taking safety measures. They have removed some lobby chairs to make sure they are at least six feet apart, they have changed the way they schedule patients to avoid big numbers of people in the office at one time, and they are doing extra screenings of patients before they come in making sure they haven’t been out of the country or showing any signs of COVID-19.
