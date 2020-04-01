COVID-19 hotline established in Faribault, Martin Counties

(KEYC) — Community Health and Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties announced Wednesday evening that it will be providing a 24-hour hotline to community members who are quarantined or self-isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The organization says that the hotline was made available Wednesday, April 1.
Community members who are finding it challenging to obtain necessary and essential items, such as food, medicine, cleaning supplies and other common items, and who do not have additional family members, friends or neighbors available to provide these items for them, can call (507) 238-8434 at any time and leave a message.
Staff will return calls between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
