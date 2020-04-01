Gas prices drop under $1 per gallon in some Minnesota cities

Gas prices drop under $1 per gallon in some Minnesota cities
Some areas in Minnesota have seen gas prices drop under $1 per gallon (Source: KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan | April 1, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:53 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesotans continue to stay-at-home, gas in one part of the state has dipped below $1 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, stations in Red Wing and Lakeville on Wednesday were selling gas for 94 cents a gallon. Gas prices around southcentral Minnesota range between $1.73 to $1.87 a gallon.

City Price according to GasBuddy.com
Mankato Area Average $1.73
Fairmont Area Range $1.74-$1.79
New Ulm Area Average $1.87
Blue Earth Area Average $1.74
Waseca Area Average $1.79
St. James Area Average $1.81
Windom Area Average $1.87

AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is hovering around $1.80, and it's expected to go lower.

Demand is low as health officials have encouraged social distancing as a way to combat the novel coronavirus.

AAA says there's a crude oil price war being waged between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia with the price at $20 a barrell.

AAA forecasts that until crude oil and demand increase, prices at the pump will be low for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.