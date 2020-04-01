Gas prices drop under $1 per gallon in some Minnesota cities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesotans continue to stay-at-home, gas in one part of the state has dipped below $1 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, stations in Red Wing and Lakeville on Wednesday were selling gas for 94 cents a gallon. Gas prices around southcentral Minnesota range between $1.73 to $1.87 a gallon.
AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota is hovering around $1.80, and it's expected to go lower.
Demand is low as health officials have encouraged social distancing as a way to combat the novel coronavirus.
AAA says there's a crude oil price war being waged between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia with the price at $20 a barrell.
AAA forecasts that until crude oil and demand increase, prices at the pump will be low for the foreseeable future.
