Golf courses push to stay open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As it gets warmer outside, golf season is in sight, but will the coronavirus outbreak get in the way of the opening day which typically happens around April 15?
The Minnesota Golf Association hopes to settle things so the season can start on time and is seeking clarification on Governor Tim Walz’s executive orders that cover outdoor activities and the closure of public accommodations, through May 1. With things like walks, hunting and fishing being allowed, Dave Torbenson, general manager at Mankato Golf Club says golf would be another way for people to safely get some fresh air and exercise.
“I think the argument for golf is it is a game that can be played with social distance, we can do it without any contact from one person to the next, golf courses can take greens fees online so not even having that point of contact, and the way I think the golf industry sees it is, besides the golf industry employs 2 million people, it is another outlet for people to be out there and be healthy,” says Dave Torbenson, general manager of Mankato Golf Club.
The MGA is also looking to clarify whether or not golf course staff can continue turf maintenance on more than 450 courses across the state.MGA says it will notify golf facilities across the state once it receives confirmation on whether or not the golf season can go on as usual.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.