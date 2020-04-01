Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address from his home on Sunday

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be hosting the State of the State address from his home on Sunday, April 5.
The previously scheduled State of the State address was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented hardship to our state, but Minnesotans always rise to a challenge,” Walz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.”
The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and it will be broadcasted on YouTube Live.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.