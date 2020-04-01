Health experts warn young, middle-aged people not ‘out of the woods’ when it comes to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’ve all seen the videos of young people partying at spring break, and while some are taking social distancing seriously, health experts warn this age group ‘isn’t out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19.’
A Mayo Clinic Health System emergency physician is taking time to address the myths and misnomers regarding young people and COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the 20-54 age range accounts for 40% of all COVID-related hospitalizations in the United States. Ten percent of people receive it from an asymptomatic individual.
The virus is spread with airborne droplets, through a cough or a sneeze, and can live on surfaces for a longer time than most viruses.
“With COVID, for the most part, it’s going to allow hours, maybe a couple of days, but there is evidence emerging that it can last days, even weeks. For the most part, it follows the general rule for a viral lifespan, so hours to days,” explained Dr. Brian Bartlett, an emergency physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
We are currently in the ‘Community Transmission’ Phase of COVID-19, which means right now is the most crucial time to take social distancing seriously at every age.
