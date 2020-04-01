Local governments making changes to parks to help slow spread of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Across the state, local governments are deciding what is the best plan for parks as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, Mankato has decided to leave parks open, but have made a few changes to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Playgrounds have been closed and picnic tables removed.
There was nothing in Governor Walz’s Executive Order dictating whether or not these items could still be allowed in parks.
“It did leave it up to interpretation by local authorities,” said Ashley Steevens, parks superintendent at the City of Mankato. “We felt for our community, it would be best to help avoid some of those tendencies that attract social settings.”
Steevens went on to add there has been an uptick in park usage and urges all park-goers to follow the governor’s Executive Order of six feet.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.