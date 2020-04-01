Mankato suspends organic recycling collection; MSU Mankato’s Campus Kitchen halts operations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two services in Mankato have suspended operations amid coronavirus concerns.
The city of Mankato suspends its organics recycling collection until further notice.
The city says the service has been restricted because the processor is closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
Collection bins will be temporarily removed from Mankato’s two locations at the Public Works Center and Sibley Park near the animal impound. Garbage and recycling pick-up will not be affected.
The Campus Kitchen at Minnesota State University Mankato also halts its operations, effective immediately.
That includes the bread cart and Campus Kitchen little fridge, which provided food for free for those on campus. Campus Kitchen says the food they have on hand will be shared with other food banks and pantries.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.