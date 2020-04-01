Mayo Clinic Health System brings video visits to 17 area nursing homes, expanding telemedicine options

“Many of our nursing home patients are the most vulnerable, and they’re in an age group that is associated with higher risks for complications and death from COVID-19,” Susan Laabs, M.D., regional medical director for Senior Services at Mayo Clinic Health System said in a statement. “These patients can’t receive visitors, and they can’t leave the facility for care, so this is a good way for our providers to meet with our patients and provide care exactly where they are.”