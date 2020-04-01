Mayo Clinic Health System brings video visits to 17 area nursing homes, expanding telemedicine options

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System has helped expand telemedicine in the region to 17 nursing homes.
The health system provided tablets to the facilities so nursing home patients can be connected to providers who can answer health questions and address concerns.
“Many of our nursing home patients are the most vulnerable, and they’re in an age group that is associated with higher risks for complications and death from COVID-19,” Susan Laabs, M.D., regional medical director for Senior Services at Mayo Clinic Health System said in a statement. “These patients can’t receive visitors, and they can’t leave the facility for care, so this is a good way for our providers to meet with our patients and provide care exactly where they are.”
Telehealth or telemedicine has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people look for ways to maintain their health care while staying at home.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.