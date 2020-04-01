Minnesota Department of Education cancels MCA tests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students taking part in distance learning until at least May, the Minnesota Department of Education has canceled the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, also known as the MCA tests, for this school year.
The U.S. Department of Education said earlier this month that states could apply for a waiver allowing them to bypass standardized statewide assessments for the current school year.
The Minnesota Department of Education applied for the waiver and received it yesterday.
