Minnesota River Basin study finalized

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A study that set out to understand the transport of things such as sediment and phosphorus across large landscapes to evaluate runoff, is complete.
Released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, the study spanned across more than 16,000 miles and 37 counties.
The report includes action recommendations that are supported by the Minnesota River Basin Interagency study results.
Recommendations include actions to store water on landscape, build soil health and stabilize ravine erosion.
The full report can be found here.
