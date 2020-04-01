Officials close adult daycare centers to prevent spread of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials close adult daycare centers across Minnesota to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among thousands of seniors and disabled people they serve.
In a letter to 220 licensed providers, the Minnesota Department of Human Services says the people who staff the centers are not considered critical care workers and need to stay at home. The letter instructs the centers to close immediately.
The centers provide activities, meals and other services to nearly 11,000 seniors and disabled adults across the state.
DHS officials said some of the centers closed before the stay-at-home order went into effect, but that the agency issued the notice because it was learning some were still operating.
The centers must remain closed through April 10.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.