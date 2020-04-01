Pawn shop manager dies in Oregon shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The manager of a pawn shop was shot and killed outside it in Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses.
Police say officers found a man dead at the scene. Police identified the man Tuesday as 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor Johnson.
Authorities say they are investigating and looking for a suspect.
Johnson’s older sister, Abbey Johnson, told the newspaper her brother had worked in the pawn shop business in his home state of Minnesota before he was transferred to Portland.
