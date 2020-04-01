River’s Edge Hospital temporarily bans visitors to help slow spread of COVID-19

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital announced that effective Wednesday, April 1, patients in the emergency department, urgent care and the hospital will no longer be allowed to have visitors until further notice.
The restrictions are being implemented in an attempt to further slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The only exceptions to the no visitor policy include:
- Pediatric patients are allowed one parent/guardian while in the building. Parents/guardians will not be allowed to switch places during the time of the visit; and
- In an end-of-life situation, where exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
Visitors who have been granted an exception will be screen prior to entry into the patient care areas.
A River’s Edge Hospital spokesperson says that visitor restrictions will be implemented for an undetermined amount of time, so they encourage people to keep in touch with their loved ones via phone, email and other devices or modes of communication.
The hospital spokesperson adds that if anyone is experiencing a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, they are encouraged to call (507) 931-2200 before going to the Urgent Care or Emergency Departments at River’s Edge Hospital.
