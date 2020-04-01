Silo Art Project resumes in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Painting of the anticipated silo art project in Old Town Mankato resumed Monday.
Internationally recognized Australian artist Guido van Helten began work on the project last year in October, and now that the weather has shaped up, he’s back over one hundred feet in the air amongst the birds.
However, in light of the current situation, he had to make the difficult choice of remaining in the United States to complete the project while much of his family remains in Australia.
“Ultimately, I think he did find some renewed purpose for being here and for really seeing this project through and understanding what it’s going to mean, not only to the Mankato community but really to the world at this point because everyone is online. Everyone is looking for a connection to one another and they are looking for some hope and positivity right now," says Noelle Lawton, the director at Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Work on the Ardent Hills Mill isn't just going to stop on the side facing the Minnesota River and Highway 14.
“He also has quite a bit to complete on the Riverfront Drive side that faces Old Town," says Lawton. "If the weather stays nice and everyone’s health stays well, I anticipate that he would be able to finish within a month or a month and a half.”
Twin Rivers Arts is working on a method where people can view the project’s progress in real-time.
“We’re working on getting a live cam set up once he gets on the Riverfront Drive side so that people can watch online if they are quarantined or isolating themselves right now and don’t feel comfortable going out. So I think that’ll be something that is awesome that people can experience together,” says Lawton
People are encouraged to stay on walking paths or to remain at a distance to ensure not only their safety but that of the artist’s as well.
“Just watch from a distance and enjoy it from a distance," says Lawton. "That’s really the best vantage point anyway.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.