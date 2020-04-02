Bed and Breakfasts struggle as lodging facilities are overlooked in Minnesota amidst economic downfall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lodging is one industry that has been hit hard by stay at home orders and the country’s current economic state.
The story is the same surrounding Bed and Breakfasts.
“When people stay at a bed and breakfast, they’re not just staying at a bed & breakfast like at a hotel where they just need a place to sleep and they’re gone. They’re looking for that experience,” owner and keeper of A G Thomson House Bed and Breakfast in Duluth, Angie Allen said.
The hybrid business has no alternatives for offering its lodging and food services to customers, meaning owners and keepers of Bed and Breakfast locations across the state are seeing zero income during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a series of executive orders, the state has created many programs to help small businesses, however the lodging industry, so far, has been overlooked and are a gray area to existing program qualifications.
“Being a hybrid business like that, based on the way the order was written by the governor they’re telling us that we don’t apply, because we fall under lodging,” Allen said.
“We just want the opportunity to apply for funding that’s out there, but as it sits now, we don’t qualify,” former MBBA president and owner of Bingham Hall Bed and Breakfast in New Ulm, Shannon McKeeth said.
Members of the Minnesota Bed and Breakfast Association say, the industry is sole proprietors who are typically older – in their 60’s to even lower 80’s – and for some, losing their business means losing their home.
“For many many innkeepers, this is not only their business that they’re trying to save, it’s their home. If they lose their business, they lose their home,” Allen said.
“What are they going to do, in 82-years-old and lose everything and have to start over and where? Cause, their whole life savings went into a 20/30-year business,” owner and operator of Turning Waters BBA in Wabasha, Brenda Pearson said.
The Bed and Breakfast dynamic often leads to the misconceptions of the business being a side job or hobby.
“We try to educate people on the difference between an Airbnb and a licensed ensured quality inspected Bed and Breakfast,” Pearson said.
High mortgages, employee costs, commercial loans and taxes are just a few of the expenses of owning a Bed and Breakfast.
The MBBA has successfully reached out to state representatives in efforts to get the attention of the governor, though they have yet to see a change in the order.
For now, they try to stay afloat and hope for a rush after the recession.
