Business booms at Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop amidst “stay at home” order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Under Governor Tim Walz’s “stay at home” order, bike shop employees are considered essential employees.
Under the “stay at home” order, bike shops like Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop have remained open and lately business has been booming.
“Thankfully business has been really great and strong. We saw a big push the last few days before the stay at home order went in place with people kind of getting things taken care of in fear of that we would be closed, but thankfully we’re allowed to stay open and operate and take care of riders,” says co-owner Justin Rinehart.
Nicollet’s still offering all of its services to riders out there, and with plenty of spare time to get outside, bike sales have flourished.
“Yup, there’s service work coming in and people getting bikes out for the first time this year," says Rinehart. "Lots of kids at home with nothing to do, so mom and dad are getting their bikes out or getting them new bikes.”
Nicollet's also offering a drive-up service in their back alley for those who aren't comfortable going inside.
They're also doing pick-ups and deliveries to Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
But not all businesses have been fortunate enough to keep their operations as normal as possible.
“We’re hopeful that everything goes as quick as possible for all the other small businesses in our neighborhood and our town and the country as a whole," says Rinehart. "It’s a crazy time and we’re thankful we’re able to stay open and hopefully everyone else can get back to normal soon.”
With the weather shaping-up, employees at Nicollet - being riders themselves - have noticed a bit more people out on area trails.
“We as riders ourselves riding the Red Jacket Trail or Sakatah Trail have seen a huge increase in trail usership which is really cool to see. So hopefully longterm people’s habits maybe change slightly and we see more of that going forward once stay at home is over,” says Rinehart.
