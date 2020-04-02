Catholic Mavs continues to engage with students through digital platforms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Under the conditions of Stay at Home orders in different states, U.S. catholic dioceses have suspended public masses.
It’s the Catholic Mavs’ reach of over 600 students per week that makes continuous engagement throughout the coronavirus pandemic so important.
“Community is a really big part of what we do. We are very active, we serve the campus population,” said Joe Bakken, director of development and campus ministry at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
It begins with drive-thru confessions with Father Vogel for MSU students.
“I wanted to give them that opportunity, especially during this time of Lent. Usually, Lent is kind of a penitential period anyways and, as we look forward to Easter and the resurrection, to be in some ways clean and ready to celebrate,” Father Andrew Vogel explained, chaplain of St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center.
Catholic Mavs has also utilized digital mediums, like YouTube and other social media platforms, to engage with students for Q&A’s with Father Vogel, Sunday masses, daily videos of encouragement and more.
“Really, what we are trying to do with all of these different things is to try to keep people connected, but give them hope too. Because, I know, a lot of people are scared during this time, it’s an unknown. Life as we know it is very different and nobody expected to live through times like this,” Bakken added.
All in efforts to carry on as much tradition as possible, during a nontraditional time.
To stay up to date with the newest content and engagements from Catholic Mavs, visit the organization’s website.
