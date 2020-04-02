COVID-19 complicates 2020 census count

(KEYC) — April 1 is “Census Day,” a day to promote participation in the 2020 census, but this year’s U.S. Census count is being disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Door-to-door census deliveries are now on hold to millions of homes in some rural areas.
The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads, schools, emergency services and money that can aid in times of a crisis.
With many places having Stay at Home guidelines in place, the online option has become more important.
“We are telling people to stay home – and you still have the opportunity to fill out the census at home by going online or by the phone. Paper questionnaires go out next week and you can fill that out and send it back if you haven’t already filled out the census,” explained Michael C. Cook, Sr., chief of the Public Information Office at the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nearly 35% of the nation’s households have responded so far.
The official deadline to respond to the census is now Aug. 14.
