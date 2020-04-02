Get Mankato PPE continues to support hospitals with headbands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local effort, known as Get Mankato PPE, continues to demonstrate its mission to make sure area healthcare providers have the personal protective equipment they need.
When the organization started, hospitals and clinics could not accept homemade PPE due to CDC guidelines.
However, those guidelines have now been lifted as the demand for PPE is not keeping up with supply. And while supplying homemade facemasks and covers, the group has discovered another need, which is headbands for healthcare providers.
"They are asking for these headbands that the masks attach to, so it relieves the pressure on the back of their ears. Some nurses have been reporting the back of their ears are raw and so we’ve received mulitple requests from nurses and physicians sayig hey, these would be so useful right now, " says Priscilla Roos from Get Mankato PPE.
Roos says stretch knit fabric and buttons are needed to help make those headbands. And sewers are needed as well. Needs are changing almost daily in this fight against COVID-19.
You can check the Get Mankato PPE Facebook page for updates and also for the patterns to make some of these homemade supplies.
