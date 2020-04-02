Gov. Tim Walz cancels 2020 Governor’s Fishing Opener

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
This year’s 73rd annual event was set to be held next month in Otter Tail County, but now the Governor’s Fishing Opener is rescheduled for May 6-9, 2021.
It still will be held in Otter Tail County.
Despite the Governor’s Opener being postponed, the 2020 fishing season will still open on May 9.
