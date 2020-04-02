Handful of local projects on MN DOT’s 2020 list

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will undertake 188 road and bridge projects statewide during the 2020 season to maintain roads and bridges, improve safety for motorists and support construction jobs across the state.
In southern Minnesota, that includes resurfacing on I-90, Highways 22 and 30 and the expansion of Highway 14 east of Owatonna. It also includes the following projects:
2020 road and bridge construction
For a complete list of projects by highway, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Project page information includes construction schedule, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Check 511mn.org for up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
- Minimize distractions (e.g., don’t use cell phones or eat or drink while driving)
- Follow posted speed limits; fines are up to $300 in work zones
- Avoid making lane changes within work zones
Some of the projects have already begun and others – such as the work on Hwy 5 around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – are proceeding ahead of schedule in light of the reduced traffic volumes in Minnesota due to statewide efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, MnDOT will work on another 66 projects to make improvements to airports, ports, transit and railroads that are outside of the state road construction program.
“It is critical that MnDOT continues its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a statement. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”
Governor Tim Walz provided an exemption for workers engaged in roadway construction, maintenance and utility projects in the Stay at Home Executive Order 20-20.
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at mndot.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.