Handful of local projects on MN DOT’s 2020 list

“It is critical that MnDOT continues its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a statement. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”